GoodSam Foods, committed to sustainability and regenerative agriculture, announced today that it achieved a strong first half of 2023 with a record-breaking first and second quarter. This year, the business expanded its retail reach into retailers like Sprouts, as well as brought home multiple industry awards including the Anthem Awards, Inc. 200 and Mindful Awards. GoodSam continued its ongoing upward trajectory by exceeding fundraising goals and sales for the first half of 2023.

After earning certification as a B Corporation (B Corp) in late 2022, the GoodSam team focused on continuing to grow its retail presence, innovating new products to continue to make sustainable snacking delicious and accessible, and expanding key partnerships.

“Since GoodSam's inception, our team has been wholly dedicated to disrupting the traditional food system in new, sustainable and delicious ways by creating truly mutually beneficial partnerships with our farmers, participating in transparent and intentional partnerships and always working toward making a positive impact around the world,” said GoodSam Founder & CEO Heather K. Terry. “Our team at GoodSam continues to make waves in the sustainable food space and open up broader conversations about the importance of regenerative agriculture and transparent supply chain practices. We’re looking forward to expanding our reach and creating even more delicious, sustainable snacks throughout this year.”

Some highlights and moments of recognition from GoodSam's 2023 year-to-date include:

Industry Accolades: On a mission to upend the food industry, GoodSam was recognized by multiple leaders with awards and accolades thus far in 2023. Anthem Awards : GoodSam was named the Bronze winner in Sustainability, Environment, and Climate business strategy for product, innovation, or services in the 2nd annual Anthem Awards. Mindful Awards: GoodSam product line was named Regenerative Product of the Year for the brand’s dedication to sustainability and responsible sourcing. Inc's 2023 Female Founders 200: GoodSam CEO & Founder Heather K. Terry was named on this list of the definitive recognition of inspiring, trail-blazing women founders helping reshape America.

On a mission to upend the food industry, GoodSam was recognized by multiple leaders with awards and accolades thus far in 2023. Expanded Partnerships & Retail Visibility: Consistently exploring new ways to work with allies, GoodSam continued to expand its retail presence with expanded offerings in natural retailers like Sprouts. In Q2, the brand partnered with a nationwide retailer to create new coffee offerings which will debut across brick and mortar locations, as well as on select e-commerce platforms before the end of 2023.

Consistently exploring new ways to work with allies, GoodSam continued to expand its retail presence with expanded offerings in natural retailers like Sprouts. In Q2, the brand partnered with a nationwide retailer to create new coffee offerings which will debut across brick and mortar locations, as well as on select e-commerce platforms before the end of 2023. Increased Sales & Revenue: From 2022 to 2023 GoodSam's nuts, chocolates, and snacks flew off shelves to the tune of a 171% year-over-year increase.

GoodSam is currently fundraising and exploring additional capital partnerships. The brand’s products are available on GoodSamFoods.com, Amazon, Thrive Market, and select retailers, including Sprouts Market, Erewhon, and Fresh Thyme, and include various chocolate bars, chocolate chips, nuts, coffee, candy-coated nuts, and more. All products in the GoodSam line are direct trade, non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free, keto-friendly, contain no added sugar, and are grown using regenerative farming techniques and preserving indigenous and smallholder farmer wisdom. To learn more about the brand, visit goodsamfoods.com.