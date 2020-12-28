Bedford Industries is marking the end of a dynamic and pivotal year with the launch of its first-ever sustainability report and a new and improved website.

Bedford Industries designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes customizable, reclosable and brandable tie and tag products for the produce, bakery, coffee, household and medical markets.

New sustainability report captures ongoing strategy

Although Bedford has long manufactured its products with a sustainable future in mind, the company recently documented these efforts in its first sustainability report: “People. Production. Products. Our Sustainability Programs 2020”.

“Since my grandfather founded the company in 1966, we have been committed to reducing waste and reusing the materials we produce,” said Jay Milbrandt, president, Bedford Industries. “To us, sustainability isn't a marketing buzzword. It's a long-term strategy ingrained in our DNA. We're proud of what we've accomplished so far and plan to continue building on this momentum in the future.”

Among the findings Bedford shares in the report:

In nearly one year, Bedford has diverted more than 32,000 pounds of ties and tags from landfills and upcycled them into usable products. Bedford’s TagBack initiative, which allows growers, retailers and consumers to collect and return Bedford ties and tags for recycling, helped contribute to this total.

Bedford’s ElastiTag and PushTag packaging solutions have helped reduce plastic packaging by as much as 87 percent in select products.

Its expanded production facilities at its Worthington, Minn., facility use power sources that are 45% renewable and 57 percent carbon-free.

New website reflects expanded offerings, markets

As Bedford continues to update and innovate its products, enhance its services and expand into new markets, the company has overhauled its website: www.bedford.com.

“When we say ‘redesign’ we mean more than just throwing on some updated art and calling it good,” Milbrandt said. “We spent quite some time revamping how our website looks and functions, how products are organized, and even offering new content and insights into our company.” Along with a new look, users will experience an easier way to search Bedford’s services:

By product: Users can learn about Bedford’s Twist Tie, ElastiTag, and CloseIt product lines on the site’s product pages. Visitors will find an overview of what each line offers, as well as an extensive product listing to find the ideal solution(s) to match their needs.

Users can learn about Bedford’s Twist Tie, ElastiTag, and CloseIt product lines on the site’s product pages. Visitors will find an overview of what each line offers, as well as an extensive product listing to find the ideal solution(s) to match their needs. By industry: For user convenience, Bedford also organized its products by industry. Bakery, coffee, produce and medical get their own pages for quick product match.

Capping a year of change

The report and improved site are the exclamation point in a pivotal year for Bedford, Milbrandt added.

The company’s 400+ employees worked hard to keep up with the increased demand for products like nose wire tie for face masks, and ties and tags for the bakery, produce and coffee industries, as those industries also worked tirelessly to meet increased market demands ignited by the Coronavirus pandemic. In the spring, the team also rapidly developed ElastiShield face shields, which offered protection to professionals across a variety of industries as they continued to deliver essential goods and services.

“Whether it’s a long-term strategy like our sustainability initiatives, or a fast turnaround like ElastiShield, our company was nimble and met the market when and where it needed us this year,” Milbrandt concluded.

In looking back, 2020 was a year of constant change. Based on customer requests and ongoing R&D efforts, Bedford promises there’s more in store as the calendar flips to a new year. Company updates and product launches will be announced on the company’s LinkedIn and YouTube channels, as well as the company blog, www.bedford.com/blog.