CandyStore.com has started a petition to bring back Ferrero's Wonka Bars, just in time for the release of the new Wonka film starring Timothee Chalamet.

The website says:

There's a sweet whisper on the wind, a hint of something magical. This December, as the curtain rises on Timothée Chalamet in the new Wonka movie, we believe it's time for another iconic comeback: the Willy Wonka Chocolate Bar.

But it's not going to happen. Unless we do something about it!

As a major online bulk candy store, we're in the know about plans for product releases, especially by July for the fall season. Yet, we've heard zero about a Wonka Bar return.

This silence has been unsettling and not promising. So we reached out to Ferrero Corp, the owners of the Wonka brand, directly to get to the bottom of this urgent situation.

If you need proof of the public's affection for Wonka Bars, look no further than social media. A simple search for "Wonka Bars" uncovers a trove of posts from ardent fans reminiscing about the famous chocolate bars.

One Twitter user echoes the sentiment of many: "I don't care who the best Willy Wonka is, just bring the Wonka Bar back." Amen brother.

But why the enduring affection? Wonka Bars represent more than a chocolate bar; they're a tangible piece of a beloved narrative. Each wrapper holds the promise of adventure, each bite a taste of nostalgia. It carries the enchantment of childhood memories and the magic of a timeless story.

In the face of such unwavering public love for Wonka Bars, the question isn't why bring them back—it's why not?

The website is urging Wonka bar fans to sign its petition to possibly sway Ferrero to bring the bars back. Fans can find the petition and full text here.