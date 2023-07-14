Anderson Advanced Ingredients’ SinClusions are clean-label, better-for-you inclusions that have no sugar added. Visit booth S1702 at IFT First to taste why SinClusions are in such high demand.

On trend and convenient

“SinClusions answer a real need in the marketplace that currently features inclusions that are loaded with added sugars,” observes John Jarmul, vice president of marketing for Anderson Advanced Ingredients. “They give brands yet another way to improve their products while removing sugar. SinClusions are non-GMO, clean label, vegan and diabetic-friendly, but most important taste great.”

Colorful, flavorful SinClusion options abound

From allulose chocolate chips and chocolate coatings to erythritol rainbow sprinkles, the options within the SinClusions family of products include:

SweetScience Chocolate Chips : Supported by two U.S. patents, SweetScience is a newly developed sugar substitute created with the mission to serve as a clean-tasting alternative to traditional sugar-free sweeteners. SweetScience includes milk, white, and dark chocolate chips.

: Supported by two U.S. patents, SweetScience is a newly developed sugar substitute created with the mission to serve as a clean-tasting alternative to traditional sugar-free sweeteners. SweetScience includes milk, white, and dark chocolate chips. allSWEET Allulose Chocolate : With zero net carbs, these sugar-free coatings and chips are low-calorie, produced with allulose.

: With zero net carbs, these sugar-free coatings and chips are low-calorie, produced with allulose. PolySWEET Sprinkles: Sugar-free and keto friendly, these crunchy, colorful inclusions produced from PolySWEET erythritol are ideal for adding flair to cakes, cookies, bars, doughnuts, and ice cream.

“We are excited for the opportunity to showcase SinClusions at the IFT First show next week,” says Jarmul. “Visit us at SinClusions booth S1702 or our primary Anderson Advanced Ingredients booth #S1817 to sample and discuss further.”

See additional details at advancedingredients.com/products/sinclusions.