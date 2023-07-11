FlavorSum has announced a range of demos at its IFT FIRST booth July 16–19 in Chicago. FlavorSum is a solutions provider serving growing food and beverage companies; its platform unifies National Flavors, GSB Flavor Creators, Bonnie & Don Flavours, Whittle and Mutch, and Meridian Flavors.

“IFT has always been a landmark event in the world of food science and innovation, and I am looking forward to FlavorSum’s participation as an exhibitor again this year. 2023 represents another year of transformation and growth for FlavorSum, and we continue to expand resources to help our customers speed to market by solving their flavor challenges. We’re thrilled to have an opportunity to share the passion, expertise, and solutions that drive our company’s mission to provide a superior customer experience," says FlavorSum CEO Brian Briggs.

At its booth (S4042), the FlavorSum Bar will offer flavored, candy-coated pretzels and mocktails. Flavorists and applications bar-tending experts will be ready to brainstorm innovation ideas and answer formulation questions.

At the FlavorSum IFT FIRST 2023 booth, attendees can taste four insights-driven non-alcoholic cocktails ranging from classic inspirations to creative concoctions. Booth visitors will find themselves sampling flavor pairings such as blackberry ginger and oaked yuzu. The booth will also feature key lime and lemon crème flavored candy-coated pretzels as a sweet accompaniment to the drinks.

According to the company, FlavorSum focuses on meeting the unique needs of mid-sized and emerging food and beverage brands. In its ongoing efforts to cut the complexity from flavor sourcing and new product development, the company is implementing several key initiatives in 2023:

Centers of Excellence

Flavorists and application scientists skilled in specific applications (including refreshing and alcoholic beverages, bakery, dairy and plant-based dairy, and sugar confections) work at the FlavorSum Center of Excellence facilities. The centers span North America, with locations in Mississauga, ON; Kalamazoo, MI; and Mt. Laurel, NJ. Food and beverage brands can collaborate with the FlavorSum teams in a virtual meeting or during on-site working sessions at our state-of-the-art development labs.

Access for documentation support

Streamlining NPD complexity and maintaining project momentum is essential for brands to meet growth goals. FlavorSum developed FlavorSum Access, an innovative online portal, to give customers access to downloadable technical and corporate documentation. The up-to-date repository enables customers to retrieve information needed for the commercialization process on demand from anywhere. Beginning in July 2023, documentation will be available in the portal for products purchased from any FlavorSum facility.

Expanded facilities

In 2023, FlavorSum broke ground on an expansion project that adds 35,000 square feet to its Kalamazoo facility. The Kalamazoo facility build-out expands lab and pilot plant capabilities and supports initiatives such as MicroThermics equipment, improved shipping and receiving processes, and increased product storage.

Customer chat

In Q3 2023, FlavorSum will welcome online conversations with a new chat feature on the FlavorSum website. The chat gives customers another pathway to receive seamless and timely support during the company’s business hours. Existing customers and newcomers can reach out for help with orders, samples, documentation support, and flavor insights.

