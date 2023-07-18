Cannabis icons Cheech and Chong have launched Cruise Chews, gummies made with hemp-derived delta-9-THC.

"The Farm Bill did us a real favor, man," Tommy Chong said. "With regulated cannabis popping up state by state, we're able to reach some people. But with federally legal delta-9-THC from hemp, we can get Cruise Chews to everyone who needs them across America. So we're sharing the love, one chew at a time.”

Cheech and Chong's Cruise Chews feature 3 mg of delta-9-THC and 33 mg of CBD. By offering a mild and mellow journey, Cruise Chews allow individuals to unlock the potential of CBD and THC without overwhelming effects.

"The benefits of cannabis or hemp should be accessible to everyone, and Cruise Chews is our way of breaking down barriers," said Cheech Marin. "That precise dose of 3 mg THC and 33 mg CBD in each gummy, helps guarantee a fun, relaxing, mellow time. And you don't end up emptying out your snack cupboard or spend the afternoon wondering why the dog is looking at you like that."

Cheech and Chong's Cruise Chews are formulated using naturally occurring CBD and THC from non-GMO, U.S. grown hemp. Undergoing a gentle extraction process, each batch of hemp is tested at harvest for purity, ensuring the absence of pesticides, heavy metals and other toxins.

"The natural part is important to us," Chong said. "That's why we won't touch any of these 'new' cannabinoids, like delta-8 or HHC or any of the others. Nothing against them, but those all have to be synthesized in a lab. They don't grow in nature. We want our products to be as natural and beneficial as the hemp plant itself."

Careful filtration ensures that terpenes and phytocannabinoids are preserved. Cruise Chews can be shipped directly to customers through USPS.