Wayne Coyne, frontman of Grammy Award-winning psychedelic rock band The Flaming Lips, is bringing his Love Yer Brain brand nationwide with the addition of hemp-derived THC-infused products.

The two new SKUs will launch June 22 during the Psychedelic Science 2023 conference in Denver, where the band is headlining a benefit concert in support of the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), and in partnership with Good Trip Studios and AEG.

Joining Love Yer Brain's existing lineup of strain-specific live-resin THC gummies, the new varieties combine hemp-derived cannabinoids with adaptogenic mushroom ingredients for targeted effects.

Focus combines 10 mg of hemp-derived THC, 10 mg of hemp-derived CBG and 200 mg of lion's mane mushroom in a Blood Orange gummy. Rest, available in a Blackberry flavor, is formulated with 10 mg of hemp-derived THC, 10 mg of hemp-derived CBN, and 200 mg of reishi mushroom to help promote soothing effects.

The new SKUs are the first Love Yer Brain edibles to be available for purchase online nationwide, furthering Coyne's mission to spread awareness and increase access to the power of plant medicines to unlock creativity and help heal the body, mind and soul.

"Keeping perspective, being happy, being energetic, and being creative—that's all tied to being healthy,” Coyne said. “The goal of Love Yer Brain has always been to share the power of plant medicines with as many people as possible. Sharing the happiness, creativity and energy psychedelics offer throughout my life by way of music, to now launching Love Yer Brain's new gummies at an event that supports the development of life-changing psychedelic medicines is a bit surreal. I'm ecstatic for people across almost every state to now be able to share this moment with me and experience the benefits of these powerful, plant-based tools."

The launch of Focus and Rest also coincides with The Flaming Lips' tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their Grammy Award-winning album Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots. Activations at future tour stops will be announced.

"Love Yer Brain was born to provide consumers an elevated and inspired experience in their everyday lives," said Evan Eneman, CEO and co-founder of Love Yer Brain. "Incorporating high-quality adaptogenic mushrooms alongside hemp unlocks another level of beneficial properties in our newest gummies and further demonstrates the value natural elements can bring to a person's life, especially when combined in a meaningful and holistic way. We're confident Love Yer Brain's Focus and Rest will deliver on experience and meet the desires of consumers nationwide where permissible."