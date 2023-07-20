According to an article from the Specialty Food Association (SFA), even though inflation has been slowing down for some food products, prices for commodities, such as cocoa, have still been rising.

In the past year, cocoa prices have risen more than 40%, and are currently listed at more than $3,400 per metric ton, compared with approximately $2,300 a year ago, according to Trading Economics. The price increases are impacting mainstream chocolate and cocoa makers.

However, many specialty and artisan chocolate businesses have been immune to the rising cocoa prices because of their farmer-friendly sourcing strategies.

