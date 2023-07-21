A’cappella Chocolate by Debbas Gourmet, a California-based chocolatier known for its imaginative and musical confections, has announced new seasonal flavors of its Knotty Grahams line. Knotty Grahams are available now at an SRP of $5.99.

Knotty Grahams are a new twist on the classic graham cracker. The twisted treats may resemble pretzels, but they are actually knotted graham crackers dipped in real chocolate and adorned with all-natural toppings. Crispy Graham Cracker Knots are fully dipped in smooth chocolate and finished with toppings.

“Knotty Grahams are the perfect harmony of crispy graham crackers, rich chocolate, and classic flavors,” says Max Debbas, new product specialist and chocolatier at A’cappella Chocolate. “We’ve taken the classic graham cracker and given it a fun and delicious twist.”

Knotty Grahams currently come in five flavors: Chocolate Peanut Butter made with a chocolate graham cracker center; Cookies N Creme with a chocolate graham center; Churro with a cinnamon graham cracker center; Double Dark Chocolate; and Peppermint Bark made with both dark and white chocolate and topped with all-natural peppermint candy.

“With the success of our Knotty Grahams in both the candy aisle and cookie aisle, we are expanding our line with seasonal flavors and packaging for Fall and Valentines Day,” says Debbas.

“Hand crafted with Crispy Graham Knots, these might look like a pretzel, but like the old saying goes, you can’t judge a graham by its shape,” says Debbas. “We’re excited to introduce this new product to our customers and can’t wait for them to try all the delicious flavors."