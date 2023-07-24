Spirit Halloween is kicking off spooky season with the grand opening of its flagship store, and Butterfinger will have an on-site presence where consumers can sample the peanut buttery treat and taste it in various baked goods made from local bake shop Beach Buns Bakery.

The event will take place on Saturday, July 29, at 8 a.m. EST, at 6725 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, NJ.

Attendees will also be able to spin the wheel for a chance to win branded swag, including shirts, sunglasses, water bottles, stickers and more to celebrate Halloween.

Attendees will receive numbered lanyards (until all lanyards are given out) and will enter the Spirit Halloween flagship store based on their lanyard number. Guests will be asked by the event emcee to line up for entry starting at 10:30 a.m. on July 29 based on their lanyard number. If a guest doesn’t have a lanyard, they will be allowed to enter on a first-come, first-serve basis, following admission of guests with lanyards.

On-site restrooms will be available starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 29. Admission is free and open to the public.

Read more information here at Spirit Halloween's website.

Ferrara, a division of Ferrero Group, is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.