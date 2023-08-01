In November 2022, Braniac Foods debuted its BrainPack Daily Gummies, a science-backed way to support brain and eye health.

The gummies include Omega-3 DHA, Choline, Lutein, Vitamins, and other brain-fueling ingredients found in the body. Perfect for kids and adults alike, Brainiac Foods BrainPack Daily Gummies make nourishing your brain an enjoyable experience.

The BrainPack Daily Gummy was developed with neurologists and nutritionists with only critical nutrients found in the brain and body, and never any herbs or caffeine. The gummies are also dairy-free, gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free. They retail for $19.99 for the kids gummies and $29.99 for adults gummies.