The Puyallup Tribal Council announced today that the Puyallup Tribe has purchased the candy maker AMES International Inc.

AMES, based in Fife, WA, has been an important part of the local business community for more than 35 years. It was founded by George Paulose and is perhaps best known for its product line Emily’s Chocolates & Nuts, named after one of Paulose’s daughters. In recent years, the company expanded into new retail channels and geographic markets with its proven product line. The company also makes and sells gourmet tea and is one of the largest nut roasters on the West Coast.

The Tribe’s purchase through its economic development wing, Puyallup Tribal Enterprises, further diversifies the Tribe’s revenue streams, and its financial investment into the company will allow AMES to continue expanding. The acquisition brings together the best of AMES International’s product innovation, customer relationships, and manufacturing expertise with the operational and strategic competitive advantages offered by the Tribe.

“AMES expands the Puyallup Tribe’s business ventures into a $2 billion dollar functional confectionary industry and helps keep a local company in business,” said the Puyallup Tribal Council, the Tribe’s governing body. “We also expect it to give more employment opportunities to Puyallup Tribal Members.”

The purchase of AMES International Inc. is the latest in a series of economic development initiatives the Tribe has launched since 2020, when it opened its new $400 million Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma. In 2021, the Tribe announced a partnership with Amazon on a sort center, opened the EQC hotel in Tacoma, launched the BetMGM @ EQC sportsbook and opened a fourth Commencement Bay Cannabis store. In 2022, the Tribe announced partnerships with Kenmore Air to operate a seaplane service and with celebrity chef Roy Yamaguchi to open a Native-inspired international cuisine waterfront restaurant. In 2023, the Tribe launched its own international logistics company, Tahoma Global Logistics, and broke ground on a new Tribal Administration building.

About the Puyallup Tribe of Indians

The Puyallup People have lived along the shores of what is now called Puget Sound since time immemorial. The Puyallup Tribe of Indians is a sovereign nation of more than 5,000 members and one of the largest employers in Pierce County. It serves its members and community with generosity and is committed to building a sustainable way of life for future generations. Learn more about the Puyallup Tribe.