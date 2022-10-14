Ruiz Food Products, Inc., a frozen food manufacturer specializing in Mexican food products, has acquired the assets of Culinary International, LLC, a contract manufacturer of ready-to-eat frozen and refrigerated Mexican foods. Ruiz Foods acquired the assets of Culinary International through its subsidiary RG1 Holding Co., LLC, and it immediately takes over manufacturing operations of Culinary International's 75,000 sq ft. manufacturing facility located in Vernon, CA and its nearby 43,200 square foot dry goods and cold storage facility. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. The acquisition will provide Ruiz Foods with additional flexible manufacturing capacity on the West Coast.

"Culinary International has been a respected and valued supplier for over six years and we are very proud of this long-term relationship," said Dan Antonelli, president and CEO, Ruiz Foods. "Their expertise in producing retail and foodservice frozen Mexican products will enhance our capacity for flexible manufacturing on the West Coast. Our commitment to our customers is paramount to our operations and this acquisition will enhance our customer service levels as we leverage our core values of innovation, safety, quality, teamwork, integrity, and respect."

"We have enjoyed a long and fruitful partnership with Ruiz Foods as a co-manufacturer for some of their most important products," said Robert Sabahat, CEO Culinary International LLC. "Our mutual commitment to food safety and quality will only serve to reinforce their core values and commitments to customer service."

"We are pleased to announce that Robert Sabahat, CEO of Culinary International, will help lead the transition to Ruiz Foods," adds Antonelli. "Sean Minooei, who has capably overseen manufacturing operations at the Vernon facility will continue to provide operational oversight as director of operations."