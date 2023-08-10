Today, The Hershey Company and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products announced limited-edition Hershey’s Milk Chocolate bars and Hershey’s Kisses, featuring the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, coming this fall.

The products include:

Spellbinding Kisses Foils: With the help of the 21 spellbinding Hershey’s Milk Chocolate KISSES candies foils, wizards, witches, and Muggles alike can celebrate their Hogwarts House with Sorting House foils, relive memorable quotes from the series with Magical Moments foils, and find other foils featuring special objects from the series, including the Sorcerer’s Stone, Harry’s birthday cake, and more.

The limited-edition Hershey's Milk Chocolate bars feature 12 magically inspired package designs with imprinted images onto the milk chocolate such as wands, brooms, and eyeglasses. Packaging highlights significant symbols from the film series, including the Hogwarts Express, Hedwig the Owl, Ron Weasley's flying car, and more—consumers can collect all 12 bars.

