Kraft Heinz's Jet-Puffed Marshmallows brand is bringing back Jet-Puffed Peppermint, Jet-Puffed Snowmen, and Jet-Puffed Holiday for the winter season.

These marshmallow flavors are a great fit for any holidays. Consumers can throw them in their favorite mug of hot cocoa or use them in festive recipes.

The marshmallows can be found in retailers nationwide.

