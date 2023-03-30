Doughnut fans may be pleased to learn they can “fall” for this promotion because it’s not a joke. Krispy Kreme is spicing up April Fools’ by returning its fall-favorite Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut just a bit early: for two days only, Saturday and Sunday, April 1–2.

“It’s Pumpkin Spice season! Hurry in for our Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnuts at Krispy Kreme. Kidding not kidding,” says Krispy Kreme Global Chief Brand Officer Dave Skena.

The Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut will be available Saturday and Sunday at participating Krispy Kreme shops across the U.S. in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website while supplies last.