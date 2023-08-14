From soft marshmallows to candied fruit, ganache and fruit preparations, Roboqbo’s universal processing system has a significant heritage in the confectionery sector, offering a compact manufacturing solution for artisan and commercial manufacturers alike.

Available in vessel sizes from five to 860 liters, the Qbo universal processing system is a versatile and powerful tool that can cook, cool, concentrate, knead, refine, cut, mix, homogenize, and pulverize in one single unit. With programmed recipes and in-process monitoring of pressure/temperature, Roboqbo’s technology minimizes production time, delivering reliable batches of premium products. As an example, a 70L Qbo can make 55 liters of perfect glossy ganache in approximately 8 minutes.

The design and operating speed leads to the organoleptic values and natural colors of raw materials, aromas, and flavors being enhanced, restoring their original freshness and preserving clear distinct flavors.

Mint marshmallows lightly dusted with dark cocoa powder? For a gourmet taste, Roboqbo’s Aeroqbo whip tool aerates evenly to create fluffy marshmallow. In addition, creating a vivid mint paste from leaves or refining sugar can be done in minutes at the touch of a button.

With sustainability high on the agenda, Roboqbo’s integrated steam system recovers and reuses condensates, allowing for huge water and energy savings. This solution can also be used in the battle against unnecessary food wastage, from being used for the retempering of chocolate through to repurposing unused fresh fruit for jellies, jams, and fillings.

Thermal processing specialist Holmach Ltd is the exclusive UK and Eire distributor for Roboqbo. For further information on Roboqbo’s market leading technology, call 01780 749097 or email info@holmach.co.uk.