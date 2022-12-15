Univar B.V., a subsidiary of Univar Solutions Inc., and Kalsec, Inc., a natural ingredient solution provider, announced they have reached an exclusive agreement for Univar Solutions to distribute Kalsec’s natural taste and sensory, colors, and food protection ingredient solutions for savory applications in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

"The growing relationship between Univar Solutions and Kalsec illustrates our strength in and commitment to the savory sector. By bringing Kalsec’s complete line of natural extracts, colors, and food protection ingredient solutions to our significant customer base in the United Kingdom and Ireland, we’re helping shape the future of food through ingredient innovation and recipe development,” said Kevin Hack, global vice president of food ingredients, Univar Solutions. “Adding these innovative and high-quality ingredients to our portfolio in this region, along with our best-in-class service, technical expertise, and reliable and resilient supply chain, we can further help our customers bring their product vision to life.”

With this exclusive authorization, Univar Solutions continues to strengthen its ingredients portfolio, already working closely with Kalsec in other European countries such as Poland and the Nordics, and Latin American countries including Mexico. Univar Solutions is committed to working with premier suppliers like Kalsec, a certified B Corp, that meets the highest verified standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

“Kalsec is delighted to expand our relationship and distribution agreement with Univar Solutions in Europe,” said James Smith, vice president and managing director - Europe, Kalsec. “In addition to optimizing our route-to-market and serving new customers in the United Kingdom and Ireland, it also supports our purpose of unlocking the potential of people, nature, and science to nourish the world.”

For more information about Univar Solutions’ food ingredients business, visit univarsolutions.com/foodology.

For more information about Kalsec’s portfolio of solutions and its commitment to unlocking the potential of people, nature, and science to nourish the world, visit kalsec.com.