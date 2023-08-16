Ghirardelli is ready to welcome fall with the seasonal treats. Starting August 23, consumers can beat the heat with the Caramel Apple Hot Fudge Sundae available for a limited time at Ghirardelli Chocolate Shops around the country, including the newly renovated Original Ghirardelli Chocolate & Ice Cream Shop in San Francisco.

Ghirardelli’s iconic sundae gets a fall twist: topped with caramel, tart apple pie filling, Ghirardelli’s handmade hot fudge, and a seasonal Milk Chocolate Caramel Apple square.

In addition to the Caramel Apple Hot Fudge Sundae, the following Ghirardelli Chocolate squares will also be available (August 23–October 31) in stores including Pick & Mix options, as well as online. Fall flavors include: