Brach's is introducing its latest Fall Festival Candy Corn featuring six new flavors: Kettle Corn, Caramel Apple, Cotton Candy, Lemonade Shake-Up, Strawberry Funnel Cake, and Lemon-Lime Snowcone.

Reminiscent of classic fall moments and perfect for the 86% of Americans who enjoy participating in fall and Halloween-related activities, Brach's Fall Festival is a twist on classic candy corn.

The brand is also launching its first-ever Candy Corn Club to celebrate the iconic fall treat and give superfans the opportunity to enter for a chance to receive exclusive access to candy corn year-round. The club will accept only 100 members this year and, as a perk, they’ll receive VIP access to Brach's Candy Corn throughout the year via free subscription boxes, offering exclusive sneak peeks of seasonal innovations and candy-corn inspired swag to help embrace super-fandom all year long.

How to enter:

Fans can visit BrachsCandyCornClub.com between Sept. 7 and Sept. 30 to enter for a chance to become one of the inaugural club members.

100 participants will be randomly selected to win membership and free subscription boxes.

Everyone who enters for a chance to win a membership to the Candy Corn Club will receive a rebate for a free 11 oz. bag of Brach's Classic Candy Corn (limited to the first 5,000 claimants; terms and conditions apply).

Brach's Candy Corn varieties and Brach's Fall Festival are available in a range of bag sizes for purchase at major retailers nationwide (SRP: $2.79 per 11-oz. bag).

“At Brach's, we know candy corn has a passionate following of people who can’t wait for its return to store shelves each fall,” said Chad Womack, director of Brach's seasonal marketing at Ferrara Candy Company. “In fact, a recent survey conducted by Brach's revealed that nearly half of Americans agree they enjoy decorating (49%) or baking (42%) with candy corn to celebrate the fall season. The Brach's Candy Corn Club gives superfans an exclusive and exciting chance to make moments sweeter with candy corn not only this fall, but all year long.”

Ferrara, a division of Ferrero Group, is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.