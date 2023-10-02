We recently were able to talk to Edward Smagarinsky, group product manager - Mogul, tna solutions, about best practices for the gummy industry and some tips on how to accelerate production processes.





Liz Parker: How can the industry’s gummy innovations boost productivity?

Edward Smagarinsky: Efficient and rapid production is paramount for confectionery manufacturers. This is especially true in the face of current market growth (5.88% annually, according to Statista), rising energy costs and the financial pressures on consumers due to the increasing cost of living. In the confectionery sector where affordability is essential, streamlined production processes are vital to meet high demand, remain competitive, and ensure prompt delivery.

Firstly, confectionery producers should seek innovative, high-performance solutions. Leading mogul technologies can handle anywhere from 500 kg/h up to 5,500 kg/h, depending on the product. By adopting the right solution, producers can elevate their productivity to new heights.

Secondly, incremental technological upgrades, such as a more streamlined design, reduced moving parts, and integrated HMIs, can further enhance efficiency and minimize unplanned downtime, thereby boosting productivity.

Finally, for optimal line productivity, confectionery manufacturers should consider partnering with a complete solution provider well-versed in the entire production process. This spans from kitchen operations, starch conditioning, mogul tray handling, de-moulding, product cleaning and finishing, depositing to distribution, packaging, and case packing. A fully integrated setup not only streamlines the production process but also boosts efficiency and reduces the likelihood of errors or inconsistencies.





LP: How can you accommodate unique confectionery shapes and complex candies?

ES: Mogul technology is highly prized for its versatility, enabling the production of a diverse range of confectionery products. This technology empowers manufacturers to address the rising consumer demand for sensory indulgence and experimentation, all while managing various products, shapes, sizes, and designs on a single line. The ability to craft products like gummies, jellies, marshmallows, fondant crèmes, center-in-shell sweets, and licorice—each with their distinctive characteristics and formulations— is essential in meeting market demands, maintaining competitiveness, and catering to consumer tastes.

Designed to tackle the intricacies of varied candies, mogul technology comes equipped with specialized features. For instance, specific needs such as feeding products directly to a chocolate line for creations like choco bananas are effortlessly addressed by the latest mogul iterations, thus bypassing manual placement. A design like the Spider Gummy, with its detailed legs and multicolored appearance, demands precision in the depositing head and nozzle alignment. Meanwhile, gummies featuring a liquid center or those with triple layers present their own challenges. To address these, manufacturers should choose the appropriate depositing heads and employ multiple pumps tailored for these specific needs.



LP: How can producers achieve consistent quality with a range of color combinations and tastes to meet consumer demands?

ES: Ensuring consistent quality and color combinations in confectionery items is an intricate dance of technology, precision, and adaptability. At the heart of this consistency lies depositing technology. Embracing the latest in mogul technologies provides confectionery manufacturers an expansive array of pump modules to deposit both single-color and multi-color combinations, spanning styles like side-by-side, center-filled, foam, and starlight gummies.

Notably, these state-of-the-art technologies employ pumps equipped with a single, flat valve. This design is instrumental in guaranteeing continuous and pinpoint-accurate deposits, resulting in optimal product quality. The beauty of such systems lies in their customizability. Producers have the liberty to tailor their depositing pumps, choosing from a variety of configurations and piston diameters. This adaptability is crucial, especially when handling a diverse spectrum of recipes, ranging from those that are lightly aerated to those rich in syrup.

This flexibility enables the creation of trendy confectionery products, including sweets with liquid center or center-in-shell, with contrasting colors and flavors. This variety helps candy companies keep up with what consumers like and want to buy.

LP: What is the importance of focusing on safety, hygiene, and waste reduction in the current economic climate?

ES: Safety, hygiene, and resource reduction are among key trends and challenges that we observe in the confectionery sector.

There is a growing demand for hygienic design. Confectionery producers need to ensure that their mogul equipment adheres to the strictest hygiene standards. This includes features like stainless-steel builds and designs that are easy to clean and maintain. Adhering to standards such as Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP), CE quality standard, International Organization for Standardization (ISO), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), EU ATEX, US IECEx, and HAZLOC codes is vital.

Equally important is the emphasis on sustainability and waste reduction. Some of our latest innovations aim to cut down starch waste by enhancing insulation and sealing the system. This reduces the need for cleaning with compressed air. Such measures not only advance sustainability goals but also lead to cost savings for confectionery manufacturers.





LP: How can tna's newest innovation, the TNA Mogul, be used for accelerated and versatile gummy production?

ES: The tna Mogul is designed to cater to the rapidly expanding confectionery market's need for high capacity and flexibility. One of its standout features is its ability to achieve impressive production capacities—up to 5,500 kg/h, depending on the product. This speed doesn't come at the expense of versatility; the tna Mogul can produce a diverse range of candies, adapting quickly to different production requirements. By integrating this system, confectionery producers can not only increase their productivity but also ensure they can efficiently produce both traditional and novel gummy designs to meet ever-evolving market demands.





LP: Any new ingredients for gummies upcoming later this year or in 2024?

ES: For gummies, we've heard about the emergence of high-protein gummies and probiotic gummies. Protein is continually sought after for its marketing appeal, and with the increasing awareness of gut health, probiotics have become an ingredient of interest for many consumers.