Dr. Bronner’s, the family-owned, top-selling natural brand will soon launch a new line of its Magic All-One Chocolate, in three new Oat Milk Chocolate flavors. Available starting in the fall of 2023, the latest offerings—Crunchy Hazelnut Butter, Creamy Mocha Latte, and Golden Milk Chai—deliver a creamy plant-based milk chocolate experience. Dr. Bronner’s chocolate is made from a blend of Regenerative Organic Certified ingredients including cocoa from Ghana and Ivory Coast, coconut sugar from Indonesia, and cocoa butter from Congo.

“Our new plant-based Oat Milk Chocolate offers the smooth, creamy texture and sweetness milk chocolate lovers desire,” said Michael Bronner, president of Dr. Bronner’s. “We seek to model how chocolate can be sourced ethically, by respecting labor and the environment. By doing so we demonstrate that delicious chocolate can truly be a source of good in the world and that the companies that make it can be, too.”

Vegan, indulgent, and created especially for health-minded and ethically-conscious customers, Dr. Bronner’s Magic All-One Oat Milk Chocolate is made from cocoa beans grown using regenerative organic farming practices that have lasting positive impacts on farmers, their communities, and the land. The new chocolate flavors will be available at retailers nationwide and online starting in fall 2023 with the MSRP of $5.99 each, alongside the other seven flavors of Dr. Bronner’s Magic All-One Dark Chocolate.

Dr. Bronner’s new Magic All-One Oat Milk Chocolate flavors include:

Crunchy Hazelnut Butter

Dr. Bronner’s best selling dark chocolate flavor is now available in creamy Oat Milk Chocolate, with a rich, crunchy roasted hazelnut filling.



Creamy Mocha Latte

A bold coffee flavor, like mocha in a bar of chocolate. Real fair trade organic coffee and hazlenuts combine with creamy Oat Milk Chocolate.

Golden Milk Chai

Warm fall flavors evoked by classic chai spices including turmeric, cinnamon, cardamom, and ginger are blended into a creamy filling and coated with Oat Milk Chocolate.

Dr. Bronner’s launched its

, as a direct result of the company’s work to partner with farmers to improve the health and productivity of existing palm and cocoa trees in eastern Ghana. These 800 farmers who supply fair trade and organic palm oil used in Dr. Bronner’s Pure-Castile Bar Soaps, as well as the cacao crops used to produce the Magic All-One Chocolate, utilize dynamic agroforestry techniques—a farming practice based on the integration of complementary trees and other crops, which boosts biodiversity, increases yields, diversifies income streams, and avoids the use of toxic chemicals. Additionally, Dr. Bronner’s sources cocoa from KANY, a cooperative of women farmers in Ivory Coast.

In total, Dr. Bronner’s now offers ten flavor varieties of Magic All-One Chocolate—including seven dark chocolate flavors, all of which are vegan, 70% cocoa, and sweetened with coconut sugar. The flavors include: Cool Peppermint Cream, Salted Dark, Roasted Whole Hazelnuts, Crunchy Hazelnut Butter, Salted Whole Almonds, Salted Almond Butter, and Smooth Coconut Praline.

Related: From soap to confectionery: Dr. Bronner's 'magic chocolate'