ProAmpac has launched its patent-pending ProActive Recyclable RP-1000 High Barrier (HB) paper-based technology. An extension to its existing ProActive Recyclable RP-1000 series, RP-1000 HB offers resistance to oxygen, moisture barrier, and grease. It is suited for dry food products such as dehydrated fruit, confectionery, and flavored oatmeal.

"RP-1000HB is a pre-qualified curbside recyclable paper solution that seamlessly integrates with existing equipment, simplifying the transition process and minimizing costs compared to less efficient sustainable alternatives," states Nathan Klettlinger, global marketing director at ProAmpac. "RP-1000HB is another solution that enables brands to effectively achieve their sustainability objectives," says Klettlinger.

As a sustainable alternative to traditional multi-material laminates, RP-1000HB is available in versatile formats, including rollstock and pre-made three-sided seal pouches. Crafted from bleached paper for excellent graphical reproduction, RP-1000HB is widely recyclable in curbside paper streams.

“In rigorous tests simulating up to 85% relative humidity conditions, RP-1000HB preserves its barrier properties, assuring the longevity of products susceptible to spoilage due to environmental moisture. Unlike conventional paper solutions that offer inadequate grease resistance and subsequent packaging vulnerabilities, RP-1000HB delivers superior grease resistance with excellent seal performance on horizontal and vertical form/fill/sealing lines. Its unique characteristics pave the way for integrating recyclable fiber-based packaging into numerous applications,” states Amir Saffar, director of global sustainability innovation for ProAmpac.