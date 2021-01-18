Continuing its mission to deliver sustainable solutions, ProAmpac has announced a premium high-barrier recyclable package for Ocean Spray’s Craveology Tuscan Herb snack mix. The package uses ProActive Recyclable R-1000 film, part of the company’s ProActive Sustainability product offerings.

“Collaborating with Ocean Spray enabled ProAmpac to bring to market a recyclable film that outperforms traditional polyethylene (PE) films and offers excellent barrier properties and graphics quality,” stated Maria Halford, vice president of global marketing. “Working with Ocean Spray to help them achieve their sustainability goals has and remains a top priority for us,” added Halford.

“We partnered with ProAmpac because of their unique approach to innovation, expanding lineup of sustainable alternatives, and how well they align with Ocean Spray’s culture of collaboration and our legacy as a cooperative of farmer families. We’re looking forward to future collaborations with ProAmpac,” stated Tracey Todesco, commodity manager - packaging at Ocean Spray.

Designed to help brands meet their sustainability goals, R-1000 is available in standard or high-barrier versions, offering a recyclable high-performance alternative to conventional film laminations. With high heat-resistance and premium sealant technology, R-1000 outperforms typical recyclable mono material films in high-speed form/fill/seal applications and provides superior seal quality.

“When developing R-1000, we wanted to ensure that it maintained the speed of vertical and horizontal form fill sealing machines and ran much faster than typical mono material films currently in the market. It has been engineered with high heat-resistance and unique sealant technology that resists ‘gum up,’ burn-through and deformation during high-speed packaging,” stated Hesam Tabatabaei, vice president of product development and innovation for ProAmpac.

R-1000 film is recyclable in flexible polyethylene film streams and qualifies for store drop-off in North America. It is available with a registered matte or gloss finish, or with ProAmpac’s Signature Surfaces Paper Touch tactile enhancement.

“We are committed to recyclable flexible packaging that adds value for brand owners and provides consumers with a greener package. That is a winning formula for everyone,” stated Halford.