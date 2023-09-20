Pearson Candy Company has launched newest creation, in partnership with Hormel Foods through a licensing agreement, the Skippy Peanut Butter Salted Nut Roll. This new candy bar combines the classic goodness of Pearson's Salted Nut Roll with the taste of Skippy Peanut Butter, offering an unforgettable indulgence for peanut butter lovers everywhere.

The Skippy Peanut Butter Salted Nut Roll is a true celebration of Pearson Candy Company's rich heritage, as it marks the 90th anniversary of the Salted Nut Roll's introduction. Pearson’s Salted Nut Roll has delighted candy lovers with its peanut-packed nut rolls since 1933.

Crafted with care, the Skippy Peanut Butter Salted Nut Roll features a blend of roasted peanuts, scratch-made caramel, and a creamy peanut butter center. "We are excited to introduce the Skippy Peanut Butter Salted Nut Roll to our beloved candy enthusiasts," said Randy Klemann, general manager at Pearson Candy Company. "By combining the timeless appeal of our Salted Nut Roll with the delicious taste of Skippy Peanut Butter, we have created a candy bar that is truly irresistible. We believe that this new creation will become an instant favorite among peanut butter lovers and candy connoisseurs.”

The Skippy Peanut Butter Salted Nut Roll is available in both count-good and king-size bars, rolling out now to stores nationwide along with Amazon and Walmart.com.