Candy Industry recently touched base with Dave Owens, a ten-year chief chocolatier from Bissinger's Chocolates who is now running the kitchen at Proper Brands and Honeybee, about takeaways he learned from working in chocolate regarding food safety and ensuring quality.

In addition, we also spoke to Matt Regusci, Cannabis Safety & Quality, who talked about recall prevention after being in auditing for 20 years.





Liz Parker: What are some takeaways you’ve learned from working in the cannabis chocolate space, especially at Proper Brands/Honeybee?

Dave Owens: It’s been a very interesting journey. What I can say is that for the most part the addition of cannabis to the chocolates, gumdrops and mints is just another ingredient. Our goal is to produce the finest cannabis edibles that are on par with any fine confection. One thing that is different is that every lot is tested for various parameters including potency and it is important we hit the mark every time. As for food safety, I am used to being overseen by the FDA so a very robust food safety program is important to us to meet those standards. Since we make ready to eat foods we must have such a program in place. In order to meet these high standards is why we chose to use the Cannabis Safety and Quality (CSQ) program for our Quality Management System (QMS). Having a QMS is mandated by new state rules. I think this component to the state rules will help every manufacturer step up and meet the highest food safety guidelines.

LP: What are some ways for companies to try and prevent recalls?

Matt Regusci: The most common recalls we see in the industry are labeling issues. Creating and implementing SOPs, or Standard Operating Procedure needed for CSQ assists in minimizing issues with labeling. All the other recalls mainly come from foreign materials, chemical, or biological contamination. Implementing the CSQ standard on cannabis farms and facilities assists greatly in minimizing the risk of contamination.

DO: I can’t speak for other companies, but for us, it’s really all about putting the right people in the right seats. We have some exceptional talent in our Director level roles, leaders that are engaged and involved in every step of the process, from SOP development to overseeing the process from start to finish. We’ve also committed to consistently reexamining our processes in order to achieve maximum quality and safety standards.

LP: How did Proper Brands secure the first Cannabis Safety & Quality certification in Missouri?

MR: Proper Brands is incredibly proactive in food safety, which is what led them to CSQ. They were the first to do what many of their peers will accomplish soon, as the state continues to mandate that all license holders implement a QMS.

DO: While we had a good food safety program in place when we started manufacturing edibles in Missouri, we needed to develop some additional policies and procedures to meet the CSQ standard. This was over a year of hard work to fill in all of the gaps.





LP: How did the new cannabis regulation requiring license holders to implement a Quality Management System using something like CSQ factor into this?

MR: Believe it or not, Proper was already committed to becoming CSQ certified before this rule went into place. However, the rule around implementing a quality management system within one year of the facility receiving approval to operate has prompted several Missouri brands to reach out. As one of the four accepted safety standards mentioned in Missouri's rules, CSQ stands out as having the only Certification Body in the state (ASI Food Safety ) who actually performs the CSQ audits. Plus, CSQ is the only accredited Certification Program, which means our Certification Body, auditors and technical review process meet certain levels of requirements that go above and beyond what’s included in a run-of-the-mill cGMP audit. So, while the new regulations didn’t play a role for Proper, that doesn’t mean it’s greatly influencing how other Missouri brands are forming their quality management system.

DO: We were already committed to CSQ prior to the new rules requiring a QMS came to be. So we were well on the path to this certification.

LP: Why are consumers’ trust in cannabis products at an all-time low right now?

DO: Unfortunately, there are just so many instances, many public, of cannabis or hemp companies trying to pass off products or procedures that just simply aren’t up to snuff. Whether that’s using material that is untested or derived from hemp produced with little to no oversight, or just simply falsifying contents or potency. It’s an unfortunate reality that happens far more often than it should. We’ve always set out to create products that are transparent, safe, and effective. I think getting the CSQ certification is just another step in that direction.

LP: What about cannabis edibles/confectionery products?

DO: I think that consumers and patients are learning that purchasing from a reputable producer is better than purchasing on the black market. As I mentioned all products are tested prior to being released to the dispensaries. This can help to assure safe quality products.

LP: How can other license holders follow in Proper Brands’ footsteps?

DO: Start with a schema like CSQ as the backbone to their food safety plan, but make it their own. Food safety is a culture not just something that is put in place due to state rules.