The NorthWest Chocolate Festival, recognized as the premier chocolate event in North America and one of the best in the world for the past 15 consecutive years, will take place during the second weekend of October. This year, Colombia will present four outstanding companies: Somos Cacao, Cacao y más Cacao, Biocacao Morumbi, and Madrevieja Chocolate.

“Quality, innovation, and variety are the main characteristics of the confectionery sector in our country. As a matter of fact, in Colombia, thanks to our immense biodiversity, cocoa is sown from 0 to 1,200 meters above sea level, which favors the variety of sensory profiles and even the fats percentage," explained Carmen Caballero, president of ProColombia, the promotion agency of the country part of the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Tourism.

“Besides the advantages and uniqueness of our added-value cocoa and derivates, its production is pivotal because it strengthens the development of our regions, so being able to participate in events like these and showing our offer helps us achieve our purpose of bringing peace and growth to our communities," she added.

With 95% of exported beans being fine flavor cacao, Colombia has a strong reputation in the chocolate world. The country’s production spans across more than 30 departments of the country, encompassing a wide regional climate diversity that translates into a unique flavor palette.

Between 2021 and 2022, Colombian exports of cocoa and its derivatives to the U.S. experienced a growth of 43%, surpassing the average increase in the agri-food sector, which grew by 27% during the same period. In fact, in 2022, agri-food sector exports to the U.S. reached a remarkable figure of US$ 3.9 billion, of which cocoa and its derivatives exports totaled US$ 29.9 million. These figures underscore the growing acceptance of Colombian cocoa and its derivatives in the U.S. market, as well as the immense business potential associated with this exquisite product cultivated in Colombia.

One of the companies participating will be Somos Cacao (Booth 203), dedicated to preserving the historical and productive tradition of Fine Aroma Ancestral Cacao in Norte de Santander. It has perfected the 'tree-to-bar' concept and has won multiple awards for its chocolates. Its certified agronomic practices and work with local cacao farming families make it a beacon of peace in a region historically affected by conflict.

Similaringly, Morumbi Cacao (Booth 165), a producer of premium cacao beans under the "Single Estate Plantation" model, ensures quality and traceability. Its plantation is located in Puerto Lleras, Meta, a region transformed by peace processes and cacao cultivation. Morumbi Cacao provides over 15 direct jobs to the people of Ariari, demonstrating a strong social and environmental commitment. Notably, it was selected as one of the best cacao producers to represent Colombia at the Cocoa of Excellence event in Chocoa Amsterdam 2023.

On the other hand, Cacao y más Cacao (Booth 203), located in the Historic Center of Bogotá, La Candelaria, specializes in the careful processing of cocoa and uses environmentally friendly packaging with the aim of making an ethical and social impact. Both companies will share a prominent booth at the fair.

Last but not least, Madrevieja Chocolate will be the third company representing Colombia. Specializing in the "tree to bar" concept, this artisanal chocolate brand is inspired by Colombian biodiversity