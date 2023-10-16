The National Confectionery Sales Association (NCSA) will hold its second session of its mentoring education series on Thursday, Nov. 9, at 4 p.m. EST. The session will be a virtual, live roundtable featuring several Candy Hall of Fame members. The industry trailblazers will offer advice for individuals looking to advance their careers.

“We are thrilled to present the second installment of our mentoring education series,” said Brandon Sagotz, chair of the mentoring committee and director of customer marketing and industry relations at Ferrara Candy Co. “Each of these distinguished members of the Candy Hall of Fame has made significant contributions to the confectionery industry in diverse capacities, and we are confident that their guidance and insights will prove invaluable.”

Hosted by Sagotz, this virtual event is free and open to both NCSA members and non-members. It will include breakout sessions with Candy Hall of Fame members, including:

Eric Atkinson (Class of 2015) — Atkinson is an active confectionery industry member, sitting on several boards and receiving various accolades for his work and dedication. He is currently president of his family-owned company, Atkinson Candy Co.

Shelly Clarey (NCSA president and Class of 2016) — Clarey is very active in the industry and holds nearly three decades of experience in marketing and sales. She serves as vice president of sales and marketing at Adams & Brooks, Inc.

Jennifer Dilts (Class of 2022) — Dilts worked for the Dollar General Corporation for nearly 25 years, serving in the company's candy and snacks buying department. She has been a strong leader for many years and has dedicated herself to the development of the industry.

Mitchell Goetze (Class of 2023) — With more than 35 years of experience, Goetze is a fifth-generation candy maker at Goetze's Candy Co. He has demonstrated loyalty to supporting and growing the confectionery industry.

Deborah M. Grenon (Class of 2021) — Grenon was the first female salesperson for Promark Food Brokers and one of only four women in New England who held a sales position in the confectionery industry at that time. She is currently the vice president of sales at My Favorite Company.

Kathy Corcoran (Class of 2015) — Corcoran currently serves as vice president of brokerage Premier Specialty, LLC, and has a long career in the confectionery industry. In 2022, she was awarded the Golden Candy Dish Award and has held positions on countless industry committees and boards.

The virtual event is the second volume in the NCSA’s mentoring education series. The series kicked off in May with the webinar, “Mentoring as a Career Catalyst,” which featured Sagotz interviewing “Career Catalyst” podcast host Todd Starcevich about his career journey and how mentoring can play a role along the way. For those who missed the first session of the series, it can be watched here. The NCSA plans to schedule additional mentoring education series sessions in the future.

Registration is required. To sign up, click here.