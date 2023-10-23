See's Candies, the 102-year-old candy company, has announced its highly anticipated Advent Calendar is now available.

Back by popular demand, the Advent Calendar is available earlier in the season than ever before, and is designed to bring joy, excitement, and, of course, delicious treats to customers as they count down the days to Christmas.

See's Candies' Advent Calendar is an immersive experience that combines the spirit of the season with the timeless joy of indulging in See's sweets. Behind each of the 24 numbered doors, customers will discover a surprise, carefully selected to evoke the holiday spirit.

In addition to the assortment of chocolates, the Advent Calendar also features new festive, holiday-themed artwork and pays tribute to the candy brand's founder, Mary See.

"Our Advent Calendar is more than just a holiday tradition, it's a way to make every day leading up to Christmas a little bit sweeter," said Pat Egan, president & CEO. "From the delicious See's chocolate our customers know and love to our signature lollypops, this calendar is the perfect way to savor the holiday season one piece of See's at a time."

The 2023 Advent Calendar is now available for $50.00 while supplies last in shops and online.

Customers are invited to embrace the magic of the season by indulging in 24 days of sweet surprises with See's Candies' Advent Calendar. The candy company also encourages brand fans to stay tuned for the release of their full holiday collection, which will hit the shelves soon, and includes festive gifts and treats for all occasions and celebrations.