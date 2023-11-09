A friend of the confectionery industry, Roger Hohberger, passed away on October 14.

For over 50 years, Hohberger was the face of the iconic Hohberger cooling wheel which was invented in 1913 by his grandfather, John T. Hohberger. Hohberger was recognized for his contributions and expertise in the engineering and production of fondants, hard candies, and icings.

It was a personal point of pride for Hohberger to share this knowledge as an instructor at the UW-Madison Candy School.

He is survived by his wife Karen, children Katie and Lauren, and grandson, Shane.



