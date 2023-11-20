Ethel M Chocolates, part of Mars, is sweetening the holiday season with new and limited-edition collections and flavors, bringing back seasonal favorites.

The new products include a Centerpiece Collection, Liqueurs, and more:

Centerpiece Collection* : The brand-new assortment features a 65-piece collection of truffles, satin crèmes, caramels, and nut-filled chocolate gems.

: The brand-new assortment features a 65-piece collection of truffles, satin crèmes, caramels, and nut-filled chocolate gems. 5-Piece Liqueurs Sampler* : The chocolate include an assortment of dark and milk chocolate pieces filled with top-shelf liqueur centers.

: The chocolate include an assortment of dark and milk chocolate pieces filled with top-shelf liqueur centers. Holiday Snow Globe Collectible Tin: Celebrate the season with a festive collection of small-batch chocolate treats, including copper kettle-cooked caramels, fudge, milk chocolate pecan pie, and peppermint silk chocolates.

Celebrate the season with a festive collection of small-batch chocolate treats, including copper kettle-cooked caramels, fudge, milk chocolate pecan pie, and peppermint silk chocolates. Custom Chocolate Box : The Ethel M Chocolates' custom chocolate box includes over 40 different chocolates.

: The Ethel M Chocolates' custom chocolate box includes over 40 different chocolates. Gingerbread Cookie Butter Caramel Milk Chocolate Bar : This holiday season's Gingerbread Cookie Butter Caramel Bar is made with caramel, cinnamon, molasses, wrapped in gourmet milk chocolate, and topped with shortbread cookie crumbs.

: This holiday season's Gingerbread Cookie Butter Caramel Bar is made with caramel, cinnamon, molasses, wrapped in gourmet milk chocolate, and topped with shortbread cookie crumbs. Brownie Batter Ganache Dark Chocolate Bar* : The tablet bar, infused with brownie batter, is wrapped in dark chocolate and topped with crispy brownie crumbles.

: The tablet bar, infused with brownie batter, is wrapped in dark chocolate and topped with crispy brownie crumbles. 5-Piece Truffle Sampler: This new sampler collection features top-selling truffles made with milk, dark, and white chocolate.

*Pre-orders available online.

"Forrest Mars, Sr. founded Ethel M Chocolates over forty years ago, offering a unique, small-batch chocolate experience based in the Mojave Desert," said Lisa Vannerson, creative & media director, Ethel M Chocolates. "The holidays are the perfect occasion to treat others to decadent chocolates and enjoy them together,"

Visit EthelM.com to explore and shop the new holiday offerings and returning seasonal favorites.

For local residents and tourists visiting the Las Vegas area, the Ethel M Chocolates annual Holiday Cactus Garden Lights is returning for the 30th year at the chocolatier's Flagship Store and Cactus Garden in Henderson, Nevada. Additionally, this year a new Ethel M Chocolates food truck will be debuted with new food options including hot chocolate, sweet and savory baked goods, and chocolate-dipped items. The Garden Lights will be open through Sunday, December 31 from 5 pm to 10 pm nightly.

For more information about Ethel M Chocolates, the Flagship Store, Factory and Cactus Garden in Henderson, the store at Town Square just south of the Vegas strip, the stores at the California Hotel & Casino and Harry Reid International Airport, or the Glendale Galleria in southern California, visit EthelM.com.

