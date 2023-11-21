Process equipment manufacturer Automated Flexible Conveyor has custom-engineered an integrated sifter and bag break station that automatically removes foreign matter and captures nuisance dust. Set above a top-loading batch mixer, the powder handling system features an AFC Dump Clean bag break station that continuously draws any fine particles inside the unit before they can escape into the workplace and a vibratory sifter that separates and diverts any tramp material from the product stream. When discharged for mixing, the product is protected from contamination, and the mixer and other downstream equipment are protected from tramp metals, stray bulk bag material, and other unwelcome waste. The sifter can handle powdered and granular ingredients such as sugar and flour.

Installed at a major food manufacturing facility, the integrated powder processing equipment features a hygienic design with stainless steel construction on a compact footprint for space-saving, ergonomic access. Emptying sacks into the bag break station, replacing its cartridge filter, cleaning the interior, and maintaining the sifter are done safely without affecting the mixer or other equipment.

The integrated dust and contamination control system was designed and manufactured at the company's New Jersey headquarters to meet targeted production requirements. AFC also custom-designs complete powder handling systems for dry bulk material transfer, safe bulk bag filling and emptying, accurate weighing, and other processes.