On December 5, Táche pistachio milk is launching into a new category, with its most recent debut, Pot de PisTÁCHE.

This limited-edition pistachio butter with cocoa is reportedly a creamy, sweet, subtly nutty chocolate spread. It is vegan, oil-free, gluten-free, low sugar, and made with transparent trade chocolate. Consumers can spread it on toast, cookies, and crackers, blended into smoothies, puddings, and batters, or dolloped onto pancakes, croissants, or ice cream.