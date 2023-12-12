California-based candy company See's Candies has launched its latest Limited Time Sweet, Mint Chocolate Chip.

Crisp mint meets dark chocolate in this new offering inspired by the top-selling ice cream flavor. The sweet has a smooth, minty cream center flecked with chocolate chips and enveloped in rich, dark chocolate.

"We made this Limited Time Sweet for everyone who loves a scoop of Mint Chocolate Chip ice cream," said Pat Egan, president & CEO. "This is a testament to our commitment to delivering products our customers will love."

Mint Chocolate Chip is available now in a six-piece box for $11.00, but only while supplies last, in shops and online.

Additionally, Mint Chocolate Chip is the newest candy available in See's candy counter. With more than 100 candies to choose from, customers are able to create a box with all their favorite pieces.

Candy lovers are invited to visit their local See's shop or visit sees.com to try the newest confection.

