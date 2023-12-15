Insa is releasing limited-edition products in time for the holiday season.

The company will offer its signature holiday chocolate bar and two flavors of Insa Drops gummies. The holiday flavors will be available at Insa’s Massachusetts locations and cannabis retailers across the state for a limited time.

For the third year, Insa’s Peppermint Candy Cane Chocolate Bar and Champagne Drops will be available to ring in the season. Insa is also unveiling a brand-new product, Berries & Cream Drops.

“At Insa, we look forward to the sweetness of the winter season and love capturing it with captivating flavors,” said Julian Rose, head chef and director of R&D at Insa. “The holidays are all about celebrating, and we designed our limited-edition flavors to create a moment of celebration with every bite.”

The best-selling Peppermint Candy Cane Chocolate Bar features rich dark chocolate, crunchy candy cane bits and peppermint. Each piece contains 5 mg THC, and there are 20 pieces in each bar. It retails for $25.

A new addition to Insa’s winter seasonal flavors, Berries & Cream Drops offer festive freshness to savor throughout the season. Infused with 5 mg THC, these drops infuse ripe berries with rich whipped cream. Insa’s Berries & Cream Drops retail for $25.

Fans can welcome the new year with Insa’s limited-edition Champagne Drops. Each drop invokes the spirit of celebration with champagne flavors from real Chardonnay that are lightly dusted with granulated sugar for an extra “pop.” Insa’s Champagne Drops have 5 mg THC per piece and retail for $25.