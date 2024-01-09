The 16th Annual San Francisco Chocolate Salon is now officially scheduled for April 7, 2024, from 11 am to 5 pm, with early bird tickets on sale through January 31.

The Chocolate Salon will take place at the San Francisco County Fair Building, Hall of Flowers, Golden Gate Park, 1199 9th Ave. at Lincoln Way.

Adult tickets are $20 for "motivated early bird" or $25 for advance tickets. No tickets will be sold at the door. Salon entry includes all chocolate tastings and demos.

The original and premier artisan chocolate show on the West Coast takes place this Spring at the 16th Annual San Francisco International Chocolate Salon, in San Francisco. Chocolate aficionados, fanatics, buyers, and journalists can experience the finest in artisan, gourmet, and premium chocolate in one of the world's great culinary metropolitan areas.

Featuring a selection chosen and curated by the Organizers, the Annual International Chocolate Salon participants have included master chocolatiers, confectioners, and other culinary artisans.

Salon highlights feature chocolate tasting, demonstrations, chef and author talks, and ongoing interviews by TasteTV's Chocolate Television program.