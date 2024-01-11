Zen Cannabis recently dropped its chocolate line in California. Consumers can choose between Zen's vegan and zero sugar confections or its traditional milk chocolate offering.

All bars retail for $8–$10. The lineup includes:

Zen Cannabis Vegan Chocolate Bar

Crafted from ethically sourced ingredients, Zen’s Plant-Based Chocolate Bar combines the premium quality chocolate consumers have come to expect from Zen Cannabis with all natural full spectrum cannabis (100mg THC), and no dairy.

Zen Cannabis Milk Chocolate Bar

Creamy and classic, Zen’s Milk Chocolate Bar is created by master chocolatiers using high-quality, sustainably-sourced cacao infused with full spectrum cannabis. (100mg THC)

Zen Cannabis Zero Sugar Milk Chocolate Bar

Smooth and creamy, Zen’s new Zero Sugar Milk Chocolate Bar is perfect for those who have to watch their sugar intake but don’t want to miss out on cannabis chocolate. (100mg THC)



Zen Cannabis' chocolate line is available in select California dispensaries now. Learn more at ZenCannabis.com.