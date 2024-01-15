Next month, The World Cocoa Foundation (WCF) will host its 2024 Partnership Meeting, in collaboration with CHOCOA, the industry conference for better chocolate. Themed "Aligning for Global Action," this pivotal event will take place from February 6–7 at the historic Beurs van Berlage in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Key highlights of the 2024 Partnership Meeting include sessions exploring the complexities of driving sustainability in the cocoa sector, the importance of collaboration among stakeholders, and the forces shaping social, economic, and environmental sustainability: traceability, measuring deforestation, carbon, and program impact.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in a dialogue meant to deepen understanding, encourage innovative thinking, and foster trust in common goals. Alongside the key topic of EUDR, panel discussions and fireside chats on topics that include "Agroforestry for who? Scaling Successful Farmer-Centric Models."

The conference will also look at Sustainability Ambitions in Cocoa Producing Countries as well as Measuring Deforestation, Carbon, and Program Impact.