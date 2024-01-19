Orbit, part of Mars Wrigley, announces a new addition to their soft chew lineup: White Sweet Mint. White Sweet Mint soft chew gum aims to deliver a confidence boost with every bite.

According to Orbit, consumers respond to the Sweet Mint flavor thanks to its clean and fresh taste; now they can try it with a crunchy exterior and chewy center bursting with, sweet mint flavor, in a bottle perfect for taking on the go and sharing. This new iteration is intended to give users a stronger, brighter, and whiter smile, with a clean and fresh-feeling mouth.

"We know consumers can be self-conscious about their smiles, so we hope that ORBIT White Sweet Mint can help give everyone an extra boost of confidence and inspire moments of everyday happiness in 2024," says Maria Urista, vice president at Mars Wrigley. "Our soft chew format is a fan favorite and we're excited to deliver this beloved flavor as part of our ORBIT White lineup to keep everyone feeling their best."

Orbit White Sweet Mint is hitting shelves in a 40-count bottle at retailers nationwide starting January 2024.

