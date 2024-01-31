On Thursday, April 25, at 2 pm ET, Candy Industry will be hosting a free webinar sponsored by Munters on sustainably reducing utilities for confectionery companies.

About the webinar:

Are you getting more pressure to decarbonize and get closer to net zero emissions? We’ve introduced and installed technology for some of the largest US confectionaries—where they’ve literally switched their reactivation heat source from fossil fuels, to existing sustainable hot water. Not only have they automatically reduced their carbon footprint, but they are also saving up to 50% of their energy related dehumidification costs.

Learning objectives:

Learn exactly how to switch your reactivation heat source from fossil fuels to sustainable hot water

Discover actual confectionery examples that are already reducing fossil fuel consumption and energy costs

See how industrial dehumidification improves your production process—from quality, to waste, and improve throughput and efficiency.

Click here to register for the webinar.