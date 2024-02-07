Whether consumers are looking to stuff Easter baskets full of goodies or hopping around an Egg Hunt, Ferrero's Kinder brand's lineup of new and returning seasonal favorites has them covered.

Kinder Joy Easter Eggs

Includes 12 limited-edition toys to collect for the Easter season.





(New) Kinder Chocolate Mini Friends, Milk Chocolate

Individually wrapped Kindor Chocolate made with smooth milk chocolate with a creamy milky filling.

(New) Kinder Chocolate Mini Friends, Crispy Cocoa Bites

Individually wrapped Kinder Chocolate made with smooth milk chocolate, creamy milky filling, and crispy cookie bites.

Kinder Chocolate Mini Friends, Crispy Cookie Bites

Individually wrapped Kinder Chocolate made with smooth milk chocolate, creamy milky filling, and crispy cookie bites.

Kinder Chocolate 6ct Spring Animal Hollow Figures

These individually wrapped spring animals are made with smooth milk chocolate with a creamy milky lining.

(New) Kinder Hollow Figures

Individually wrapped Lady Bug, Hen, and Chick, that is made with smooth milk chocolate with a creamy milk lining.

