One of Mars' most nostalgia-inducing brands, Hubba Bubba, is adding a new product to its lineup: Hubba Bubba Mini Gum. The first new gum format from the brand since 1988, this latest innovation stays true to the brand's bubble-blowing core while giving consumers a fun, new, candy-like taste to enjoy.

New Hubba Bubba Mini Gum features a mix of fan-favorite Skittles Original flavors, including lemon, strawberry, grape, orange, and lime. With its fruity, poppable pieces, consumers can get creative playing with different flavor combinations and blowing bubbles big and small.

"At Mars, we're always listening to our consumers. We've consistently heard that our brand fans have a nostalgic connection to Hubba Bubba as well as from those have been begging for a relaunch of Skittles gum," said Maria Urista, vice president at Mars Wrigley. "We created Hubba Bubba Mini Gum to deliver a new Skittles cross-over to fans that will bring more variety to the brand and surely to spark more moments of fun and play."

Hubba Bubba Mini Gum is now available at select retailers in 40-count bottles and 120-count stand-up pouches, and will continue to roll out nationally throughout the year.

To stay up to date on the latest news from the brand, visit hubbabubba.com or follow Hubba Bubba on X (formerly known as Twitter) and TikTok.

Mars Wrigley is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.