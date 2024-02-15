Vosges Haut-Chocolat just released a Tom Petty collab collection. The bars in the collection are serenaded by Tom Petty music while they reside in the cooling tunnel, which impacts the end flavor notes.

"The magic of this chocolate collection lies in its unique infusion process. As these bars gently make their way through the cooling tunnel, they are serenaded with the timeless music of Tom Petty. This innovative technique is inspired by the belief that music can influence the crystallization of chocolate, resulting in a product that not only tastes extraordinary but also embodies the spirit and essence of Tom Petty's music," says the brand.

The limited-edition collection includes the following bars, which each retail for $7.00:

Marshmallow, Cocoa Nib, and Milk Chocolate bar

Hazelnut and Milk Chocolate bar

Sea Salt and Dark Chocolate bar

"Through this special edition of chocolate bars, we aim to encapsulate the essence of Tom Petty's artistry. We want each bar to be a medium through which fans and chocolate lovers alike can taste the inspiration drawn from his music," the brand adds. "It's an honor for us to convey the impact of his legacy through our chocolates, and we hope that with every bite, we can bestow a piece of this inspiration, a moment of joy and a lasting memory, much like the ones Tom Petty has given us through his music."