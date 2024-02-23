Dr. Norm’s has launched the Raspberry Dream Sleep Gummy, the latest addition to its SleepWell line.

The gummy aims to begin working within 15 minutes of consumption, with effects that last throughout the night, thanks to the combination of standard and nano-emulsified cannabinoids.

Nano-emulsification reduces the size of cannabinoid molecules, allowing them to be processed through the bloodstream for near-instant results. Standard edibles are processed through the liver, which takes longer.

Dr. Norm’s Raspberry Dream Sleep Gummies contain a 2:1 ratio of THC and CBN, with a total of 100 mg of standard and nano-emulsified THC and 50 mg of nano-emulsified CBN per bag. The nano-emulsified cannabinoids are intended to make consumers fall asleep fast, while the standard cannabinoids allow consumers to stay asleep longer.

“We’ve noticed an uptick in customers requesting a product that would make them fall asleep quickly, with little to no interruptions throughout the night,” said Dr. Norm’s co-founder Roberta Wilson. “We developed this line with our director of science and technology to directly address those needs."

The company launched the sleep-focused line in 2023. The Raspberry Dream Gummies join Dr. Norm’s SleepWell offerings, including Elderberry Sleep Gummies, vegan chocolate Sleep Bites and a 1-gram Sleep Vape.

“With a growing number of Americans relying on prescription medications for a good night’s sleep, we couldn’t think of a more appropriate time to offer an effective, all-natural holistic alternative to one of the most common modern-day health issues,” said Dr. Norm’s co-founder Jeff Koz.

Dr. Norm’s Raspberry Dream Sleep Gummies are available at California retailers including Culture Cannabis, Erba, Captain Jacks, Catalyst, and additional locations throughout the state.