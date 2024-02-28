Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has announced that its spring chocolate line-up for 2024 is out and available now.

Spring flavors and classic Easter treats return, along with new favorites to brighten the season. Products are available through its retail stores and online, for a limited time:

Five varieties of Filled Chocolate Easter Eggs in three flavors—Strawberry Lemonade, Orange Creamsicle, and Vanilla Confetti— join classics Peanut Butter Fudge and handmade marshmallow for a chocolate egg offering. Pair with colorful, foil-wrapped, gourmet chocolate bunnies or an Easter Bunny caramel apple.

Giant Chocolate Egg—This “mountain-sized” milk chocolate egg weighs in at nearly a quarter of a pound. Filled with a creamy, meltaway chocolate center and decorated with bright, edible chocolate.

Lemon Bar Toffee – Back for a limited time only, this seasonal favorite pairs buttery toffee with crisp lemon, and is “iced” with a white confection covering.

Easter and Mother’s Day Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory gift boxes and assortments will be available in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory retail stores across the nation. While these specialty chocolates are only around for a limited time, the brand's gourmet caramel apples, Peanut Butter Buckets, nut-and-caramel Bears, and many more signature gifts can be found in RMCF stores, on rmcf.com, and on Amazon year-round.

Related - VIDEO: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory on its rebranding