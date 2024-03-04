XO Marshmallow has launched its latest Easter treat: marshmallow eggs.

Consumers can elevate their Easter baskets with indulgent Nutella or raspberries and cream marshmallow eggs, coated in rich dark chocolate.

The Raspberries and Cream Egg is creamy and tart. Raspberry Creme is a fruit-forward flavor with a sweet finish, coated in rich dark chocolate. The Nutella egg is a fluffy marshmallow swirled with the brand's favorite hazelnut spread, then coated in rich dark chocolate.

The Easter eggs retail for $8.95 per two eggs on XOMarshmallow.com or in the cafe.

