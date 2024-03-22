Blommer announced today that it will be closing its Chicago manufacturing facility. The Chicago facility is the original (1939) manufacturing plant of the Blommer group.

The location and age of the Chicago facility, coupled with increasing repair and maintenance of the building and equipment, has elevated operating costs and created production reliability issues. The corporate headquarters, applications lab, and New Research & Development Center will remain in downtown Chicago at the Merchandise Mart to continue the Blommer Chicago legacy.

Fuji Oil Holdings will invest further in R&D by expanding the lab capabilities in Chicago Merchandise Mart. The new R&D Center will support future development, concept testing, processing and ingredient research, continued application evaluation, and creation to enhance the customer experience. The center will support Blommer’s continued technical mission of bringing creative solutions to its customers, and will open in fall 2024.

“It was an incredibly challenging yet inevitable decision to close the Chicago plant. However, in order to propel Blommer to the next level, we must embrace progress, transformation and elevation,” says Mark Okita, chief operating officer and senior vice president of commercial. “Our planned expansion to the Campbellford Canada operation is the next step toward our transformation. This marks a new chapter for us as Blommer, as well as our customers. It is imperative that we challenge ourselves aggressively to ensure that this becomes the best chapter yet.”

This decision allows the company to focus its efforts and resources on the remaining manufacturing facilities of East Greenville, PA, Union City, CA, and Campbellford, Ontario and sets Blommer up for transformation and future growth. Over the next several years, Blommer will invest $100 million in its three remaining production facilities.

“One of the major factors in the Blommer transformation is expanding our service to the specialty confectionery coating business by investing in the Campbellford facility,” says Neil Fulton, general manager – Campbellford. The company will invest $60 million to make this facility one of the largest confectionery coating manufacturing facilities in North America, with the additional capacity coming online in April 2026.

Over $40 million USD is the combined capital investment planned for the East Greenville, PA and Union City, CA facilities. This investment will increase operational efficiency and reliability, as well as automate processing and packaging equipment.

“Blommer boasts a distinguished legacy within the industry, built upon years of invaluable experience and expertise” says Tomoki Matsumoto, chief executive officer. “Now it is time for us to evolve ourselves to the next stage. We are committed to fortifying relationships with our customers and offering sustainability, tailored to their unique business needs. We promise to become the most trusted business partner for all stakeholders."