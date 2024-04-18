Union Confectionery Machinery and Rabin Worldwide have been named by Blommer Chocolate Company as the exclusive auction agents to sell the assets of their shuttered chocolate plant in Chicago.

The auction sale will take place June 25 and June 26 online.

Blommer’s Chicago plant is 250,000 square feet and is located in downtown Chicago. A full-service industrial chocolate factory, the plant includes cocoa processing equipment such as roasters, winnowers, nib grinders, cocoa butter presses, ball mills, paste mixers, pre-refiners, refiners, conches, and bulk chocolate storage. Also included are tempering units, chocolate drop/chip depositing lines, pumps, and a huge variety of support and service items.

A complete inventory with photographs will be available in May, after which time inspections will begin by appointment.

Those who have questions can contact Jim Greenberg at Jim@unionmachinery.com.

