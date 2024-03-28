Following the announcement by U.S. Representative Annie Kuster (D-NH) that she does not plan to seek reelection in November, National Confectioners Association (NCA) President and CEO John Downs released the following statement:

"For nearly a decade, Congresswoman Kuster has been an unfailing champion of the U.S. confectionery industry, most notably in her role as the founding co-chair of the Congressional Candy Caucus. Her spirit of bipartisanship and dedication to the cause has helped pave the way for manufacturers of chocolate, candy, gum, and mints to successfully navigate historic economic and political uncertainty. We thank the congresswoman for her service, honor her commitment to our industry, and wish her many sweet days ahead."

As founding co-chair of the Congressional Candy Caucus, a bipartisan effort formed to acknowledge the American candy industry's long history of creating jobs and making iconic brands, Congresswoman Kuster undertook a bipartisan effort to acknowledge the American candy industry’s long history of creating jobs and making some of the world’s most iconic brands.

Formed in 2016 by former representative Jackie Walorski and Congresswoman Annie Kuster, the Candy Caucus currently consists of 51 members of Congress committed to promoting policies that support the $42.6 billion U.S. confectionery industry.