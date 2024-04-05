Goetze’s Candy Company, Inc., a manufacturer of caramel products produced in Baltimore, MD for over a century, has launched its newest treat, Honey Bun Cow Tales, on the 40th anniversary of Cow Tales and National Caramel Day. Honey Bun Cow Tales is a chewy, honey bun-flavored caramel with a cream-filled center and hints of cinnamon throughout. This flavor is available at local retailers such as Dollar Tree and Food Lion, with a full list of retailers listed on the website via online store and on Goetze’s Amazon Storefront.

Strategy and inspiration fueling the creation of this flavor were born from data and expert insight sourced from various reports; a sample of contributing data includes:

Dawn Global Bakery Trends: Three out of four consumers enjoy sweet baked goods that put a spin on a traditional item 83% of consumers like sweet baked goods that remind them of their childhood 72% of consumers plan to keep sweet baked goods in their routine moving forward- 2023

“Caramel is the taste of NOW, fitting the trend of nostalgia and comfort foods, with the ability to elevate any sweet treat.” -Innova Market Insights 2024

“Trending baked good flavors include complementary combinations such as honey and cinnamon." - Mintel 2024 Flavor & Trend Report

“We are thrilled to introduce our newest flavor, Honey Bun Cow Tales, in celebration of National Caramel Day and the 40th anniversary of the birth of Cow Tales. As a family-owned and operated business with a rich history spanning over 129 years, we pride ourselves on evolving while remaining true to our roots," said Mitchell Goetze, CEO of Goetze's Candy Co., Inc. “Through our thorough research, it’s clear that honey and cinnamon are trending flavors—and coupled with our strong brand recognition and unique formula, we know Honey Bun Cow Takes will resonate. We’re confident our new Honey Bun flavor is the perfect addition to our delicious caramel offerings.”

A complete list of Goetze’s Honey Bun Cow Tales include: 1-oz. Honey Bun Cow Tales, 4-oz. Honey Bun Cow Tales Minis peg bag.

Now in its 129th year in business, Goetze’s Candy Company, Inc. continues to maintain the longstanding family tradition with both new and original flavors, winning over the taste buds of generations, from great-grandparents to great-grandchildren. Caramel Creams and Cow Tales are made with real milk and a wheat-based recipe that delivers a delicious, chewy texture with a cream center. The wheat-based formula delivers a uniquely chewy, not sticky, caramel flavor. Nut-free and trans-fat free, Caramel Creams and Cow Tales are a perfect school snack and are available in a variety of flavors year-round, including Caramel, Strawberry Smoothie, Caramel Brownie, Caramel Apple and of course the newest flavor, Honey Bun.